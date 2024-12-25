1,000-yard rushers are keeping pace with 1,000-yard receivers for a change in the NFL

Led by free agent bargains Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, the number of big-play running backs is rivaling the number of high-production receivers for a change. With two weeks remaining in the season, there are 11 players who have reached the 1,000-yard milestone in both rushing and receiving in a far cry from the pattern in recent seasons. The last time there were as many 1,000-yard rushers as receivers in an entire season came in 2010 when there were 17 of each. Over the last decade there were more than twice as many receivers hitting the mark than runners.

