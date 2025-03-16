10-time French champion Saint-Etienne opposes government’s plan to disband fan groups

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Ten-time French champion Saint-Etienne said Sunday it is opposing a proposal from the French government to disband its two main groups of supporters. The Magic Fans and the Green Angels, which were created in the early 1990s, have complained that the government’s plans are politically driven and said they won’t help fight hooliganism in stadiums. The club sided with its fans and said it opposes the government’s planned measure, “deeming it disproportionate and ineffective in the fight against violence and discrimination in stadiums.

