10 seconds! Everton’s Doucoure joins list of fastest ever scorers in the Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored the fastest goal in the Premier League this season — after barely 10 seconds. Doucoure ran directly onto a long clearance from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and took the ball into his stride before shooting low into the far corner to give Everton the lead against Leicester at Goodison Park. The goal was timed at 10.18 seconds by the league’s statistics supplier Opta. According to Opta, it was the earliest Everton has ever scored in the Premier League and the fourth-fastest goal in the competition’s history.

