1.39 million March Madness brackets remain perfect on ESPN after McNeese’s win over Clemson

ESPN’s NCAA Tournament perfect bracket tracker listed 1,390,150 remaining after No. 12 seed McNeese beat No. 5 seed Clemson. There were nearly 8 million perfect brackets before the Cowboys’ 69-67 first-round win over the Tigers on Thursday, according to the tracker. It was Creighton’s 89-75 win over Louisville, however, that was listed as the No. 1 bracket buster so far. There were 13,339,089 brackets busted by that game.

