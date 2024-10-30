Anthony Edwards scores arena-record 24 points in 1st quarter for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Anthony Edwards had 24 points in the first quarter for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, a Target Center record for any quarter.

Edwards shot 8 for 10 from the floor and 6 for 8 from 3-point range while playing all 12 minutes, before taking his first break to start the second quarter of the rematch of the Western Conference finals from last season. Dallas beat Minnesota in five games.

Edwards went scoreless in the second quarter.

The only Timberwolves player in history with a higher-scoring quarter was Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 32 points in the third quarter at San Antonio on March 14, 2022. Towns had 60 points in that game. Chauncey Billups also had 24 points for the Timberwolves in a third quarter at Dallas on Feb. 19, 2002, and finished with 36.

