Anthony Edwards fined again, $50K for obscene gesture that brings season punishment total to $285K

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Edwards has yet another bill to pay to the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official.

The league announced the punishment on Monday before Minnesota played at Washington, citing his conduct with 1:26 left in the third quarter of the 127-125 loss to Memphis on Saturday. Edwards, a two-time All-Star in his fifth season, had been subbed out with 2:25 remaining in the period. He received his NBA-leading ninth technical foul of the season while on the bench.

Edwards has been penalized a total of $285,000 by the league this season for five different behavioral transgressions, mostly for language. During December, he was docked $100,000 for profanity during a live television interview, $75,000 for a profane public criticism of the officiating and $25,000 for profanity in a media interview. In November, he was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.