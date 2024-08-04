Ant-Man’s World: U.S. hoops star Anthony Edwards’ Olympics experience is ‘everything I dreamed’

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France — (AP) — Anthony Edwards is having the time of his life at these Olympics. The 22-year-old NBA star is making the most of his first Olympics appearance with the U.S. men’s basketball team. He’s been playing alongside his idol Kevin Durant, watching table tennis in Paris on off days, and adding to his stardom with big games like his 26-point effort in the U.S. win over Puerto Rico. And it has invigorated him to do what he wasn’t able do in last year’s World Cup and enhance his experience in the international spotlight with the ultimate souvenir — a gold medal.

