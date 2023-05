High School Softball: Anoka beats Rogers 6-5 in extra innings

KSTP Sports attended the Anoka vs. Rogers high school softball game on Thursday afternoon in Anoka. The Tornadoes are led by Gophers signee Brooklyn Jones.

The senior outfielder went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, as Anoka won 6-5 in 8 innings.

Anoka moves to 6-6 on the season, while Rogers is 9-4.