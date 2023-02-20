Q&A: Amery, WI native Alicia Monson breaks American 3000m record

Amery, Wisconsin native Alicia Monson recently set the American record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 25.05 seconds in New York City. She took .65 off Karissa Schweizer’s record set three years ago in Boston.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Monson, via Zoom, to hear all about the outstanding accomplishment.

Monson is a rock-star in multiple events. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a third-place finish in the 10,000 meters at the U.S. track and field trials.

Monson was also an accomplished collegiate star at Wisconsin. She was a five-time All-American and won the 5,000 meters in the 2019 NCAA indoor championships.

Monson trains in Boulder, Colorado.