Agent: Vikings sign pass rusher Van Ginkel to contract extension

The Vikings have reached agreement with LB Andrew Van Ginkel on a 1-year, $23 million extension, with $22.4M guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Drew and Jason Rosenhaus and passed along to KSTP Sports.

Van Ginkel is now under contract through the 2026 season.

He had career year in 2024, his first with the Vikings. Van Ginkel made his first Pro Bowl thanks to accumulating 79 tackles, 11.5 sacks and two pick-sixes, all of which are the best of his six-year career.

Van Ginkel was with Miami before signing with the Vikings March 2024.