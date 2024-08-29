After the program’s first championship, Centennial football readies for title defense

Last season, a last-minute goal-line stand for the ages carried the Centennial Cougars to their first state football championship.

Now, the quest begins to try to do it again.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Centennial head coach Mike Diggins and several of the Cougars senior leaders as they prepare to try to defend the first state championship in program history

The Cougars graduated a significant number of contributors from last year’s title-winning squad, but plenty of experience remains – and that experience gained from winning a championship can go a long way.

That experience included stuffing a would-be go-ahead two-point conversion try in last year’s State Championship that, if converted, would likely have given Edina a first state title of their own.

Centennial begins the new season Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Coon Rapids (the game was postponed from the original timeslot on Thursday due to the likelihood of storms).