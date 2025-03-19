After losing win streak, Wolves look to regroup with two straight vs. New Orleans

After their longest winning streak in 21-years crashed to an end against Indiana on Monday, the Timberwolves have back-to-back games against New Orleans – a team already eliminated from the playoffs.

Click the video box to watch Jaden McDaniels’ interview at Wednesday morning’s pregame shootaround discussing bouncing back against New Orleans after the team’s first loss in nine games

The Pelicans 18-51 record has them next-to-last in the Western Conference standings.

A schedule quirk has the Wolves hosting New Orleans Wednesday, then again on Friday this week before heading to Indiana for a rematch with the Pacers on Monday night.

Despite winning eight of their last nine – including that win streak that was their longest since 2004 – the Timberwolves failed to gain ground in the standings.

They enter the two-game run against New Orleans in 7th place, a half-game behind Golden State. The Warriors ran off a seven-game win streak that coincided with the Timberwolves run, preventing the Wolves from passing them in the standings.