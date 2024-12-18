A thirst for winning: How tech and trends keep the Vikings hydrated

It’s amazing how far NFL teams have advanced when it comes to keeping players hydrated.

First, it was just water. Then, Gatorade hit the scene.

For decades, those were the only options available to NFL players.

Now, through technology and new trends, teams have a vast array of fluids and solutions to help players stay on top of their game when it comes to hydration.

As part of 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ pregame “Vikings Monday Night Kickoff show”, KSTP Sports’ Chris Long chatted with Vikings VP of Player Health and Performance Tyler Williams about that technology and trends the team follows to ensure players are optimally hydrated when they hit the field.

Click the video box to see our story as it aired before the Vikings / Bears Monday Night Football game about how VIkings’ staff helps keep the team hydrated at practice and during games