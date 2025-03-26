Augsburg Women’s Hockey set for first ever NCAA Div. III national semifinal

For the first time in program history, the MIAC regular-season and playoff champion Augsburg Women’s hockey team (24-3-1) will play in the NCAA Division III national tournament. The Auggies face Wisconsin-River Falls in the national semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. in River Falls, WI.

With 11 first-year players and two transfers on its 25-player roster, the Auggies set a school record in wins with 24 on the season. The historic season is also the first for head coach Elizabeth Bauer, who served for one year as an assistant prior to taking over for former head coach Michelle McAteer.

The Auggies landed four players on the MIAC Women’s Hockey All-Conference team (Sr. forward Emily Cronkhite, So. defense Grace Bonnell, Jr. defense Nora Stepan, FY. goalie Kayla Simonson). Stepan was also named the MIAC’s defensive player of the year.