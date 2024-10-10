8 Minnesota United players called up for international play

Eight Minnesota United players have been called up to represent their respective countries for the FIFA International Window in October.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and forward Tani Oluwaseyi will be representing Canada. Midfielder Robin Lod, alongside forward Teemu Pukki, will represent Finland. Fullback Joseph Rosales will represent his home country of Honduras. Defender Michael Boxall will represent New Zealand, while midfielder Carlos Harvey will represent Panama. Finally, MNUFC2 forward Enrique Nieves will represent Puerto Rico.

A few of the Loons will face off against each other during international play. The Canadians, St. Clair and Oluwaseyi, will play against Panama and fellow teammate Harvey.

International play is expected to end before the conclusion of Minnesota United’s regular season on October 19.

A full schedule of international play involving Minnesota United players can be found HERE.