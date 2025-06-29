5 Minnesota Gophers selected in NHL Draft

Saturday’s NHL Draft brought five Minnesota Gophers to their future professional teams.

After the draft, the Gophers increased their all-time number of draft picks to 248, the most of any college hockey team. All five will play for the Gophers next year.

Jacob Rombach – No. 35 – Nashville Predators

Rombach played two full seasons with the Lincoln Stars (USHL) from 2023-25. He won gold with Team USA at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge. The Blaine native played for Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids, and heads to the Gophers for the 2025-26 season.

Mace’o Phillips – No. 80 – Calgary Flames

Phillips played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2023-25, and is also heading to the University of Minnesota next year. The Wayzata native previously played for Benilde-St. Margaret’s, and won gold at the 2024 U17 Five Nations Tournament.

Mason Moe – No. 90 – New Jersey Devils

Moe spent two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) before he will play for the Gophers next year. Additionally, he skated in six games for the USNTDP U18s. Before the USHL, Moe played at Eden Prairie High School, leading the team in scoring his sophomore year.

LJ Mooney – No. 113 – Montreal Canadiens

Mooney spent two years with the USNTDP playing alongside Mace’o Phillips. In 2025, he won a bronze medal with Team USA at the IIHF U18 World Championship. He also won gold at the 2024 U17 Five Nations Tournament and silver at the 2024 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship. The Pennsylvania native developed in the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA program from 2020-23.

Jacob Kvasnicka – No. 202 – New York Islanders

Another teammate from the USNTDP, he spent two seasons with the team after leading Wayzata High School in scoring as a freshman. He represented Team USA at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.

With five NHL Draftees joining the team, the Gophers begin their 2025-26 season at home against Michigan Tech, Oct. 3.