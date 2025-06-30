3M Open hosts media day and previews upcoming tournament

Media members of the Twin Cities played a round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, the course of the 3M Open Monday morning.

3M Tournament Director Mike Welch said this year they have the deepest playing field this upcoming tournament than they have ever had.

“I think just strength of field, we talk about 30 of the top 80 as it stands today, and more coming,” Welch told KSTP’s Chris Long. “You talk about top-end talent, I mentioned the ones we’ve already announced. Probably another six to seven over the next three weeks.”

Among the early commitments are defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, 2022 winner Tony Finau, six-time TOUR winner Max Homa, five-time winner Sam Burns, and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. The tournament will also feature rising stars and local favorites, promising a competitive and fan-friendly field.

Vegas, who claimed his first TOUR title since 2017 with a one-stroke victory at the 2024 3M Open, will look to become the first back-to-back winner in the tournament’s history.

Finau, a fan favorite and consistent performer at TPC Twin Cities, returns after three top-10 finishes in four starts at the course. Other notable names include Maverick McNealy, currently ranked No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and crowd-pleasers Akshay Bhatia and Tom Kim.

As of Monday, the 156-player field is expected to include 30 of the top 80 eligible players in the OWGR and 42 PGA TOUR winners from the past two seasons.

The 2025 3M Open will also spotlight emerging talent. Michael LaSasso, the 2025 NCAA Individual Champion, and PGA TOUR University standouts David Ford (No. 1) and Brendan Valdes (No. 2) have accepted sponsor exemptions and will make their tournament debuts.

Minnesota fans will have plenty to cheer for with local connections in the field. Frankie Capan III, a Stillwater native, joins University of Minnesota alum Erik van Rooyen and Fargo-born Tom Hoge, who played extensively in the state during his junior career.

The 3M Open, now in its seventh year, continues to grow in stature on the PGA TOUR calendar, drawing elite talent and enthusiastic crowds to the Twin Cities each summer.