Ben Johnson reacts to Gophers 2023 Recruiting Class featuring Dennis Evans, Cameron Christie

Wednesday, the University of Minnesota men’s basketball program announced the addition of three players to next year’s recruiting class.

Gophers head coach Ben Johnson says Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans signed letters of intent while Reader is planning to join as a preferred walk-on.

Johnson also said Wednesday that freshman Kadyn Betts, who reclassified to join the team early, will redshirt this season and join next year’s freshmen class.

Christie, a 6-foot-5 point guard from Arlington Heights, Ill., is the top-rated recruit in Illinois and 84th-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports.

“Cam is a driven, competitive winner and we’re excited to see him bring that edge to Minnesota,” Johnson said. “He understands what it takes to play at this level and has taken unbelievable strides in his game. He’s incredibly driven to be the best player he can be. Cam’s a versatile guard that can run an offense at the point. He can dribble, pass and shoot, is athletic and has a high IQ. We’re excited to add someone like Cam with his personality, talent, ceiling and his drive to our program.”

Evans is a 7-foot-1 center from Riverside, Calif. He’s ranked as the No. 13 recruit in the country, per Rivals.

“Dennis brings a unique talent to Minnesota,” Johnson said. “With his size and length, Dennis brings a great defensive presence. He’s taken unbelievable strides from last year to now because of his great work ethic. He lives in the gym and has a passion for player development. He’s all about the right stuff and a team guy that understands the process. Someone like Dennis, with his talent and upside, he’s a defensive game changer. At the same, he creates a unique challenge offensively for opposing teams due to his high skill level and unique game.”

Reader is a 6-foot-8 forward from Bloomington and New Life Academy.

“We’re excited to have Erick join our program as a preferred walk on,” Johnson said. “Erick will provide some depth to our program, is a local talent with a good skill level that can protect the rim and can score on the block. We’re looking forward to working with him next year and watching his continued development.”