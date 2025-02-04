3 Gopher women’s hockey headed to face #1 Wisconsin this weekend

Ranked 3rd in the nation, Gopher women’s hockey is coming off a high-energy, bruising weekend split with #2 Ohio State and heading right into a clash at top-ranked – and archrival – Wisconsin.

The Badgers are 27-1-2 this season and currently a unanimous pick for the #1 ranking according to the latest USCHO.com poll. Wisconsin’s only loss came in a 3-2 defeat on November 16th at Ohio State.

The Gophers had Ohio State at Ridder Arena last weekend earning a 3-2 win on Friday before Ohio State scored the final five goals to flip a 3-2 Gophers late second-period lead into a 7-3 defeat.

Depth has been key all season for the Gophers, and will be needed this weekend in Madison with both Josefin Bouveng (Sweden) and Emme Kriesz (Hungary) away from the team playing with their national teams.

It’s an atypical weekend schedule in Madison this weekend with no Friday game. The Gophers and Badgers play at 2pm on Saturday then noon on Sunday.