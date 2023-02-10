Gophers gymnastics team led by Mya Hooten primed for postseason run

The Gophers gymnastics team battles No. 2 Michigan Friday afternoon, fresh off a win last weekend over Illinois.

Junior Mya Hooten was the star, scoring a career-high 39.675 in the all-around, tying a career high 9.975 on vault, and ending the night with her fifth career perfect 10 on floor. Her performance earned her Big Ten Co-Gymnast of the Week. Hooten hadn’t performed in the all-around since the second week of the season.

Hooten was fantastic in 2022, earning her first Big Ten event title on floor after scoring 9.950 and won NCAA Championships First Team All-American honors after scoring 9.900 on vault, 9.850 on bars and 9.950 on floor.

KSTP Sports was at a Gophers practice this week and spoke with 9th-year coach Jenny Hansen and Hooten.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Hansen and Hooten***

Senior Halle Remlinger, junior Gianna Gerdes, and freshman Seria Johnson also were rock-stars in the win over the Illini.

The Gophers are 6-2-1 overall, 2-0-1 in the Big Ten.