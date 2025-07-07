1-on-1 with Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips

A veteran leader on the Vikings defense, Harrison Phillips sat down with KSTP’s Chris Long ahead of Vikings Training Camp.

Among the topics of discussion: What to expect from the Vikings defensive line this season, Phillips’ non-profit program “Harrison’s Playmakers”, and how life has changed for Phillips after welcoming his first child into the world during the offseason.

