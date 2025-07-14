1-on-1 with Twins president Derek Falvey heading into July 31 trade deadline

The Twins are 47-49 at the All-Star break, winners of three straight series. But, they play in the Central Division, which houses the Detroit Tigers. Detroit has the best record in the American League (59-38) and leads the Twins by 11.5 games.

In other words, if the Twins are to make the playoffs, landing one of the three wild-card spots seems the more logical path.

At 51-45, Seattle is in the last wild-card spot. That’s four games better than the Twins. The other issue for the Twins: Tampa is 2.5 games up in the first spot out of the wild-card race, and the Angels, Rangers, and Royals are right next to the Twins record-wise.

Will the Twins go for it the rest of the way or sell off assets before the July 31st trade deadline?

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down with Twins president of baseball and business operations Derek Falvey last week. They touched on that upcoming trade deadline, many individual players, and if the ownership situation being up-in-the-air impacts any roster discussions.

We featured our sit-down with Falvey on Sports Wrap Sunday night.

The Twins resume play on Friday in Denver vs. the Rockies.

CF Byron Buxton and SP Joe Ryan are representing the Twins at Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. Buxton is also taking part in Monday night’s Home Run Derby.