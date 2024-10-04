1-on-1 with Twins POBO Derek Falvey on regrets from a lost season, offseason priorities, and more

Twins president of operations Derek Falvey held an informal news conference on Friday at Target Field. Afterwards, he spoke 1-on-1 with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.

The Twins lost 27 of their last 39 games to finish 82-80 after they had a firm hold on a wild-card spot for the majority of the season. The Twins ranked just 20th in major league baseball with an average of 4.13 runs per game over games in August and September.

***Click the video box above to watch our 1-on-1 conversation with Falvey***

During the news conference, Falvey made it clear that the departure of general manager Thad Levine was unrelated to the late season collapse. Sources tell KSTP that Levine’s contract expired.

In a statement, Levine said, “I am grateful to the Pohlad family, Derek Falvey and Dave St. Peter for providing me with such a comprehensive leadership opportunity spanning the last eight years of my career. The time is right for me to pursue my next enriching, professional challenge. I will forever cherish the friendships that I have made in the Minnesota Twins organization and throughout Twins Territory.”

Falvey also addressed the firing of the hitting staff during the news conference, admitting he didn’t expect the offense to struggle the way it did the final six weeks of the season.

The 1-on-1 conversation hit on points not expounded on during the news conference, including the late season collapse, regrets Falvey has, the health of Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis, needs this winter, and more.