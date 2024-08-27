1-on-1 with Timberwolves president of operations Tim Connelly at State Fair

Timberwolves president of operations Tim Connelly spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Tuesday at the Minnesota State Fair.

They touched on Connelly’s time at the Olympics in Paris, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, whether another roster move could be coming before the season starts, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Connelly***

The Wolves have their top players back, including Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, and Mike Conley Jr.. Edwards was named Second Team All-NBA, Gobert was the Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time, Naz Reid was the Sixth Man of the Year and Chris Finch was a finalist for Coach of the Year.

Hired May 2022, Connelly made trades to bring in Gobert and Conley Jr.

The Wolves are coming off a special season. Their 56 wins were the second-most in a season in team history. The Wolves won two playoff rounds too before ultimately falling to Dallas in the West Finals.

Expectations heading into the 2024-2025 season are incredibly high.