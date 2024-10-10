Victims in Crow Wing County death investigation identified

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deceased people involved in a death investigation.

Though initial reports stated that the deaths occurred at a vacation home in Mission Township, authorities clarified Thursday morning that they occurred nearby in Pelican Township.

Law enforcement responded to a welfare check at a home on the 11000 block of Shelstad Drive around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday.

A deceased woman, 59-year-old Jodi Lysne, was found inside the home. Her fiancé, 53-year-old Brett Shestaf, was brought outside, where he suffered a medical emergency and died, authorities said.

Autopsy results are pending toxicology, and the deaths are still under investigation.