Police searching for 3 suspects in Brooklyn Park home invasion

Brooklyn Park Police said they are continuing to investigate a Wednesday night home invasion that happened on Scott Avenue North.

According to police, a caller reported three armed men, all wearing masks, entered a home through an open door and began taking items.

No one was injured in the reported incident, and the victim told police the three men left.

Brooklyn Park Police said they established a perimeter and tried several techniques to find the suspects, including a helicopter, a drone search and a K9 track. However, they were unsuccessful in finding the suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Police currently believe the suspects may be known to the family of the victim.