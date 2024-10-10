Front Line Foundation grants death benefit to family of fallen park ranger

The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced Wednesday, October 9, that they would be granting a death benefit to the family of Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim who was killed while on duty attempting to rescue a family of three in Voyageurs National Park on October 6, 2024.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, Grossheim served more than 30 years in the National Parks Service, and he is survived by his wife Jill and “many friends and family,” as per a TFLF representative.

“Ranger Grossheim spent the final moments of his life trying to protect citizens from harm,” said Suzanne Holt, TFLF President and CEO. “His dedication to public service and safety ultimately led to him saving the lives of three people. Sadly, he paid the ultimate price to save these people. It’s these sacrifices like this that first responders make every day to ensure we are protected.”

“This death benefit to Grossheim’s wife brings the total amount TFLF has paid out to families since its beginnings in 2018 to $595,000,” said Robb Leer with Leer Communication & Consultants. “In 2024 alone, TFLF has paid out six death benefits to the families of first responders who have died on duty.”

RELATED: Gov. Walz orders flags fly at half staff in honor of fallen park ranger

More information on the foundation can be found HERE.