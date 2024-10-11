Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million infant swings after 5 reported deaths

Millions of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled after a suffocation hazard led to the death of five children.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) stated on Thursday that all models of the Fisher-Price Snuga Swings have been recalled. About 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, 99,000 were sold in Canada and about 500 were sold in Mexico.

The headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation, according to the CPSC.

The commission adds that people should remove the headrest by cutting the tether and the body support insert from the seat pad before using the swing for “awake-time” activities. Even after those inserts are removed, officials say the product still shouldn’t be used for sleep and bedding materials shouldn’t be added.

Between 2012 and 2022, there were reports of five deaths involving children from one to three months of age when the product was used for sleep. The CPSC notes that in most of those cases, the infants were unrestrained and bedding materials were added to the swing.

Listed below are the product names and SKU numbers that have been recalled: