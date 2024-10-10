Woman identified in Woodbury death investigation, man arrested and later released

Authorities are investigating a death in Woodbury that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to police, EMS personnel were called to the 500 block of Woodduck Drive for a medical emergency around 8:36 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, the person died.

On Friday, officials identified the person as 29-year-old Samia Amare Al Ahad.

Police also stated they arrested a man on probable cause murder but have since released him.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured a BCA vehicle and crime scene tape at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

Authorities say the death was an isolated incident and there’s no current threat to the public.