1 killed in north Minneapolis shooting, police investigating

One man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a shooting on the 4200 block of Penn Avenue North around 4:18 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries who had collapsed in an alley between Penn and Queen avenues. They provided immediate medical aid but despite the efforts, the man died at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that some kind of interaction led to gunfire. Police also state that the two men knew each other and that drug activity possibly involving illegal narcotics was involved in the incident.

Officials stated that two men ran from the scene — one was the man who died in the alley and the other one is currently outstanding.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. The Medical Examiner will release the name of the man who died at a later time.

“Gunfire in the middle of a neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon is frustrating and unacceptable,” said MPD Chief Brian O’Hara. “This senseless violence is tragic and unfortunate, but I am confident our investigators will work hard to determine what happened and arrest those responsible.”

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured crime scene tape and multiple squads at the scene.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter captured the scene at 43rd Avenue and Queen Avenue.