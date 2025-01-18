Zach Freemantle’s improved health helps Xavier rejuvenate its postseason hopes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Xavier’s season seems in much better shape now that frequently injured sixth-year forward Zach Freemantle is feeling better.

Freemantle sat out the entire 2023-24 campaign with a foot injury as Xavier went 16-18 for its first losing season since 1995-96. He missed Xavier’s first three Big East games this season with a knee issue as the Musketeers staggered to a 1-4 start in conference play.

Now they’ve won three straight, with Freemantle playing a major role.

“I had to miss three games, and obviously it hurt the soul a little bit,” Freemantle said Saturday after Xavier won 59-57 at No. 7 Marquette. “I just took the time to refocus and get my stuff right so I could come back and be as good as I can be.”

Freemantle, who returned to action Jan. 3, recorded his 25th career double-double Saturday by collecting 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Xavier in both categories. He’s averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds this season, but his contributions go beyond those numbers.

Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) drives between Marquette's Chase Ross (2) and Ben Gold during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Gash

“I give him a lot of credit because it is not easy to sustain another injury and be out and then come back and try to find your rhythm, but he’s done that in short order,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “He’s done that really fast. The best way I can put it is they look like a completely different team from a confidence standpoint with him out there on the floor compared to without him.”

The 6-foot-9 Freemantle displayed that confidence from the start of the game as Xavier (12-7, 4-4 Big East) handed Marquette (15-3, 6-1) just its fourth home loss over the last three seasons.

Freemantle had 10 points by halftime as Xavier never trailed all day. The Musketeers, who had lost 72-70 at home to Marquette without Freemantle on Dec. 21, led by as many as 19 points in the rematch before withstanding the Golden Eagles’ frantic comeback.

“I just wanted to give everyone confidence and let them know we’re here to win,” Freemantle said. “We’re not here to just see what happens.”

Freemantle’s confidence comes from experience at dealing with adversity.

He arrived at Xavier in 2019 and averaged 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in 2020-21 to earn second-team all-Big East honors from the league’s coaches. But he missed the final 15 games of the 2022-23 season with an injured left foot that required surgery. He underwent foot surgery again later in 2023, causing him to miss all of last season.

Freemantle worked his way back and returned to Xavier this year, becoming the rare sixth-year player to spend his entire career at one school. He insists he wasn’t worried about his long-term future when he got hurt again this season, noting this injury was to his knee and wasn’t a recurrence of his foot problems.

Now he’s back and has Xavier surging again.

“We’re a better team with Zach than without him,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said. “You saw it, especially in the first half. He gives us that scoring punch in and around the rim. He gives us experience. I thought he did an outstanding job of doing his assignment on defense tonight — rebounding, scoring, playing.

“It’s a big boost for us to get him back. Most importantly, I hope he can remain with us all the way till the end.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.