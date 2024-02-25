Youngstown State beats Green Bay 71-59

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ziggy Reid and Brett Thompson both scored 16 points and Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 71-59 on Sunday.

Reid was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Penguins (21-9, 13-6 Horizon League). Thompson shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Brandon Rush shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (17-12, 12-6) were led in scoring by Elijah Jones, who finished with 12 points. Marcus Hall added 12 points for Green Bay.

