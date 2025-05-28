Yelich’s walk-off grand slam could be a sign that his slow start is coming to an end

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich is starting to find his groove this season.

Yelich hit the first walk-off grand slam of his career Tuesday night, going deep in the 10th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

“Yeah, it took me quite a while to check off walk-off homer, so it was pretty cool,” said Yelich, who is in his 13th season, including the last eight with the Brewers. “You know, walk-off homer, you’re winning the game either way, but grand slams are always cool.”

Yelich jumped on a 1-1 slider from Liam Hendriks and sent it 108.5 mph and approximately 400 feet over the wall in right center as Milwaukee won its third straight and for the fourth time in six games.

“I was trying to just pick one out that I felt like I could handle,” the 33-year-old Yelich said. “I was just trying to hit a flyball the outfield, honestly.”

It was the sixth grand slam of Yelich’s career, and second this season. His last was at San Francisco on April 22nd.

He went 2 for 5 with a home run, a double, four RBIs, two runs scored and one stolen base against Boston.

The left-handed hitting Yelich came into the game batting .205 with a team-leading 30 RBIs and nine home runs.

“As a lefty, you’re just sticking your nose in there and try to make something happen,” he said. “You know, single, walk, you know, anything.”

