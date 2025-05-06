Yelich homers and Myers takes a step forward in Brewers’ 5-1 victory over Astros

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer, Tobias Myers pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Houston Astros 5-1 on Monday night.

Myers (1-0) received an early hook in his last start, working just two innings before departing with the score tied at 2 in a game the Brewers eventually won 6-4 over the Chicago White Sox.

He was much sharper Monday.

Myers carried a shutout into the sixth inning and ended up allowing six hits and one run. He struck out two and walked none.

Milwaukee broke a scoreless tie by getting three runs in the third inning.

Joey Ortiz hit a leadoff double and came home on William Contreras’ two-out single. Yelich followed by connecting on a 2-2 pitch and delivering a 413-foot shot over the wall in right-center.

Yelich’s homer came in his 1,500th career game and occurred one day after he broke out of an 0-for-19 slump.

Houston’s Ronel Blanco (2-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Milwaukee added two runs off Bennett Sousa in the eighth. Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI double before Jake Bauers singled him home.

The Astros played a third straight game without three-time All-Star Yordan Alvarez, who went on the injured list Monday with inflammation in his right hand.

Key moment

The Astros cut Milwaukee’s lead to 3-1 and had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth when Nick Mears came out of the bullpen to relieve Myers. Mears got out of the jam by striking out Zach Dezenzo and retiring Jake Meyers on a grounder to the left side of the infield.

Key stat

Milwaukee’s Vinny Capra snapped an 0-for-36 slump by hitting a single in the eighth. It was Capra’s first hit since April 2.

Up next

This three-game series continues Tuesday with a matchup of right-handers as Hayden Wesneski (1-2, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Astros and Chad Patrick (1-3, 2.87) pitches for the Brewers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.