Xavier holds on down the stretch to earn 59-57 road upset at No. 7 Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zach Freemantle had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Xavier hung on in the final seconds to beat No. 7 Marquette 59-57 to earn its third straight victory while snapping the Golden Eagles’ six-game winning streak Saturday.

Xavier (12-7, 4-4 Big East) never trailed and led by as many as 19 but needed to make a stop in the final seconds to preserve the victory. Xavier’s Dailyn Swain appeared to knock the ball away as Marquette’s Stevie Mitchell was driving to the basket before a potential tying shot could be attempted.

Marquette (15-3, 6-1) had won its last five meetings in this series, including a 72-70 triumph at Xavier on Dec. 21. Freemantle didn’t play against Marquette last month because of a lower-body injury.

David Joplin had 17 points to lead Marquette.

Takeaways

Marquette's David Joplin (23) drives to the basket against Xavier's Jerome Hunter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Gash

Xavier: The Musketeers got the signature win they needed to boost their NCAA Tournament credentials. Xavier earned its first win over a top-10 team since beating then-No. 2 UConn 83-73 at home on Dec. 31, 2022.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles went scoreless for a stretch of nearly five minutes early in the second half as Xavier extended its lead to 45-26. They had come from behind to beat Georgetown and DePaul in their last two games, but they dug themselves too big a hole this time.

Key moment

Marquette got one last chance when Joplin forced a tie ball with Xavier’s Ryan Conwell with 8.6 seconds remaining. Chase Ross inbounded the ball to Kam Jones, whose pass was deflected before Mitchell got it in 3-point range. Mitchell tried driving to the basket but couldn’t attempt a shot.

Key stats

Neither team got much production from its leading scorers. Conwell, coming off a 34-point performance in a victory over Villanova, had six points and shot 3 of 13 overall and 0 of 8 from 3-point range. Jones had 11 points, shot 5 of 13, went 1 of 6 from beyond the arc and missed a potential tying 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.

Up next

Marquette visits Seton Hall on Tuesday. Xavier is at St. John’s on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.