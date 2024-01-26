Wonders scores 19 to lead Green Bay over Oakland 69-59

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Foster Wonders scored 19 points to help Green Bay defeat Oakland 69-59 on Thursday night.

Wonders was 7 of 8 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Phoenix (13-9, 8-3 Horizon League). Will Eames scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds. Rich Byhre had 14 points and shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Blake Lampman led the Golden Grizzlies (12-9, 7-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six assists. Chris Conway added 14 points and two steals. Trey Townsend also had nine points. The Golden Grizzlies had a six-game win streak end.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.