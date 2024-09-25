Woman arrested for burglary after entering stranger’s home, preparing dinner

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman who made herself so at home in an apparent stranger’s house in Wisconsin that she prepared a shrimp and pasta dinner has been arrested for burglary.

The person who lives at the house arrived home late Tuesday night to find the lights on and someone inside, Madison police said in a report.

The woman was casually walking around inside when officers showed up and ordered her to come to the door. She “calmly advised officers that she had permission to be in the house from the resident,” the report said.

The woman also mentioned the resident by name to the officers and said she had been given the house keys earlier in the day after meeting the resident at a coffee shop.

In addition to cooking a meal, the woman “apparently inspected mail and other items to learn the name of the resident and fabricate a story,” the police report continued.

The person who lives in the house insisted to officers that she never met the woman who later was jailed.

Madison is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.