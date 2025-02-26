Wisconsin’s Klesmit exits early with injury in win over Washington

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin starting guard Max Klesmit left with what the team called a lower leg injury early in the Badgers’ 88-62 win over Washington on Tuesday night.

Klesmit left with just over 15 minutes remaining in the first half and did not return.

Eleventh-ranked Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said after the game that Klesmit has been dealing with the injury for a while.

“Once he came out, it was bothering him, so we just decided that was going to be it,” Gard said. “It’s been getting better, but tonight for some reason he couldn’t get it loose early in the game. Just decided not to go any farther with it.”

Klesmit, who entered averaging 10.1 points, did not attempt a shot in five scoreless minutes.

The Badgers play at No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday. Gard did not elaborate on Klesmit’s status for that game.

“I think just some time here today, and we’ve got four days,” Gard said.

