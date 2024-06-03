Wisconsin school bus crash sends 2 children to hospital

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two children were hurt Monday when their school bus collided with an SUV in Milwaukee.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The SUV hit the bus, which veered off a freeway into a grassy area, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office said.

The bus was transporting 10 students. Two of them were transported to a hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt. The 34-year-old woman driving the SUV was cited for unsafe lane deviation, operating while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Another school bus was involved in a crash about a half hour earlier, according to the sheriff’s office. A car hit another car, which veered across traffic into the bus. No students were on board.

The car that initiated the crash fled the scene. The 44-year-old man who was driving the second car was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The 30-year-old man who was driving the bus was hurt, the sheriff’s office said. A voicemail The Associated Press left at the sheriff’s office seeking more information on his injuries wasn’t immediately returned.

