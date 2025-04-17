Wisconsin objects to venue change in Lily Peters’ murder case

The state of Wisconsin has objected to changing its venue, arguing the defense’s claims of prejudice in Lily Peters’ murder case are purely speculative.

According to court documents, the state of Wisconsin argued that the case has been widely covered by the media across the state and that, at this point in the trial, claims of prejudice that would occur in a Chippewa County trial are only speculative.

Instead, the state argues the defense should use a well-crafted jury questionnaire to protect their defendant’s right to a fair trial.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for June 9, 2025.

It’s the latest development in the murder trial of Carson Peter-Berger, a teenager accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters in April 2022.

As previously reported by KSTP’s sister station, WQOW, the teenager will be tried in adult court, following a decision by the Wisconsin Appeals Court.

Peters was sexually assaulted and murdered in April 2022. Shortly after, Peter-Berger was arrested, initially identified only as C.P.-B. in court documents because he was 14 at the time of the incident; he is now 17.

Peter-Berger is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, sexual assault causing great bodily harm and child sexual assault.