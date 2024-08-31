Wisconsin bounces back from 4th-quarter deficit to beat pesky Western Michigan 28-14

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tawee Walker scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Wisconsin ahead for good with 10:35 remaining as the Badgers rallied from an early fourth-quarter deficit to beat Western Michigan 28-14 on Friday night.

Chez Mellusi and Walker, an Oklahoma transfer, rushed for a combined 140 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. Western Michigan’s Jalen Buckley rushed for 64 yards and had two 1-yard touchdown runs.

Wisconsin, which entered as a 24 1/2-point favorite, had a tougher time than expected before winning for the 28th time in its last 29 home openers. The exception was a 16-10 loss to Penn State in 2021.

The Badgers were trailing 14-13 when a Wisconsin punt from Atticus Bertrams bounced sideways and hit the shoulder of Western Michigan’s DaShon Bussell, who was trying to get away from the ball. Xavier Lucas pounced on the loose ball to give the Badgers the ball at Western Michigan’s 20-yard line, setting up Walker’s go-ahead touchdown.

After Western Michigan was stopped on fourth-and-1 from about midfield on its next possession, Tyler Van Dyke scored from 6 yards out to make it 28-14 with 3:17 left. Lucas then picked off a Hayden Wolff pass to seal the victory.

“It was a challenge,” said Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell. “I think more than anything you’ve got to find ways to win, that’s what we did tonight.”

Van Dyke, a Miami transfer, completed 21 of 36 passes for 192 yards and had eight carries for 21 yards in his Wisconsin debut. He also had a fumble that led to Western Michigan taking the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Western Michigan had capitalized on that fumble — and a gutsy fake field-goal attempt — to take a 14-13 lead with 14:15 left in the game.

The Broncos were facing fourth-and-6 from Wisconsin’s 30 when they lined up for a 47-yard field-goal attempt. Western Michigan kicker Palmer Domschke already had missed a 48-yarder earlier in the third quarter and had gone just 3 of 8 from 40-49 yards out last season.

Domschke never attempted a kick this time.

Holder Ryan Millmore flipped the ball back over his right shoulder to Domschke, who raced 26 yards down the right sideline before Wisconsin’s Preston Zachman pushed him out of bounds.

The fake gave Western Michigan first-and-goal at the 4 to start the fourth quarter and led to Buckley’s 1-yard touchdown run around the left end.

Western Michigan followed up that touchdown by forcing Wisconsin to punt for the first time all night. That’s when the Broncos committed the turnover that turned the game around.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Michigan: The Broncos showed they’ve come a long way since going 4-8 last year in coach Lance Taylor’s debut season. They went toe-to-toe with a Big Ten team despite playing without injured top receiver Kenny Womack and linebacker Jacob Wahlberg, who was ejected for targeting in the first half.

Wisconsin: The Badgers had two 16-play drives and a pair of 14-play drives, which shows how they were able to move the ball methodically all night. But they need to create more explosive plays. Their longest gain from scrimmage was only 17 yards.

UP NEXT

Western Michigan: At No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 7.

Wisconsin: Hosts South Dakota on Sept. 7.

