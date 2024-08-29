West Nile Virus kills 2 in Wisconsin, the state’s 1st deaths from the virus this year

The Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed two people in the state have died and another was hospitalized due to West Nile Virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the three cases are the only ones reported in Wisconsin so far. The cases were reported in residents from Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Brown Counties, all of which are in eastern Wisconsin.

“DHS is saddened to hear about the deaths of Wisconsin residents from West Nile Virus,” said Traci DeSalvo, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Director. “Although people with weakened immune systems tend to be at greatest risk, severe West Nile virus can occur in people of all ages. It is important for all Wisconsinites to take steps to prevent mosquito bites when outdoors.”

Minnesota has had three reported cases of West Nile as well. Those cases were found in St. Louis, Yellow Medicine and Nicollet Counties. Although, multiple counties in both states have found mosquitoes have tested positive for the disease.

West Nile Virus is spread to humans, birds and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito, not through person-to-person or animal-to-person contact.

Many people who are infected with the virus don’t show symptoms, but those who do will experience fever, chills, a headache, muscle ache, rash, and fatigue.

The Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services said the best way to avoid it from spreading is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.