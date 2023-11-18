Wahl, Blackwell lead Wisconsin past Robert Morris 78-68

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl and freshman reserve John Blackwell scored 18 points apiece and Wisconsin held off Robert Morris 78-68 on Friday night.

Chris Ford’s layup pulled the Colonials even at 50-all with 10:54 remaining. Blackwell answered with a three-point play, Wahl hit the first of two free throws and followed with a dunk and the Badgers (2-2) maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Blackwell sank 4 of 5 shots with two 3-pointers and made 8 of 10 at the free-throw line for Wisconsin. Wahl made all five of his shots and 8 of 12 at the foul line, adding five rebounds. Steven Crowl scored 16 on 7-for-9 shooting with eight rebounds. Chucky Hepburn scored 10.

Jackson Last had 16 points and five rebounds to pace Robert Morris (1-3). TJ Wainwright had 15 points, while Justice Williams scored 11 with four assists. Freshman reserve Alfredo Boglio hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Crowl had 12 points, Wahl scored 11 and Kamari McGee sank two free throws with 2 seconds remaining in the first half to give Wisconsin a 37-35 lead. Wainwright had 10 points to keep Robert Morris close. The Colonials made 7 of 15 shots from 3-point range before halftime, while the Badgers missed all six of their attempts.

Wisconsin shot 53.3% overall but made only 3 of 13 from distance. The Colonials shot 46.2% from the floor and made 13 of 29 from distance 44.8%. Wisconsin finished 27 of 40 at the foul line, while Robert Morris was 7 of 9.

