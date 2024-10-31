Wade Miley becomes free agent after $12 million mutual option for 2025 is declined

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday that pitcher Wade Miley’s $12 million mutual option for 2025 has been declined, making the veteran left-hander a free agent.

Miley still gets a $1.5 million buyout.

Miley, who turns 38 on Nov. 13, made just two starts this season before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He posted an 0-1 record and a 6.43 ERA.

That followed an impressive 2023 season in which he went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts.

Miley owns a 108-99 career record with a 4.07 ERA and 1,361 strikeouts over 1,745 1/3 innings. He has been in the majors since 2011 and pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-14), Boston Red Sox (2015), Seattle Mariners (2016), Baltimore Orioles (2016-17), Brewers (2018, 2023-24), Houston Astros (2019), Cincinnati Reds (2020-21) and Chicago Cubs (2022).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.