Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin cellphone store, injures 5

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A vehicle crashed into a central Wisconsin cellphone store Thursday, injuring five people, including one critically, authorities said.

The vehicle crashed at about 12:30 p.m. into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac, the city’s police and fire departments reported.

The vehicle, which was driven by a 20-year-old man, traveled about 100 yards (91 meters) off-road through parts of a terrace and parking lot before jumping a curb and slamming into the store’s showroom.

A 29-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle’s driver, a 49-year-old woman and two other men, ages 30 and 23, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired causing great bodily harm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.