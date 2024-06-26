Texas Rangers GM Chris Young says third-place team needs offensive spark

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young announced several roster moves Wednesday in an attempt to improve the offense for the defending World Series champions.

“We can’t sit back and wait, hope that it comes together. It’s time for us to get going, it’s time for us offensively to perform like the team that we know we can be,” Young said.

“I have great confidence in all of these players, but for a number of reasons, we just haven’t performed to the level that we were expecting.”

Texas selected the contract of outfielder Derek Hill from Triple-A Round Rock. He hit .222 in a five-game stint with the Rangers from May 21 to June 2. The Rangers also optioned infielder Ezequiel Duran to Round Rock. Duran hit .256 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 58 games.

The Rangers also activated infielder Justin Foscue from the injured list and optioned him to Round Rock. They also transferred right-hander Cole Winn from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list (right shoulder sprain) and right-hander Yerry Rodríguez was designated for assignment.

Entering Wednesday, the Rangers are five games below .500 at 37-42 and in third place in the AL West, 6½ games behind Seattle.

The Rangers had scored a total of four runs in dropping two straight to the Brewers going into the series finale.

“Sometimes you’ve got to try to shake things up, we’re looking for a spark,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

