Skatepark 15 years in the making opens in Osceola

A passion project in the works for 15 years has finally opened.

The Osceola Skatepark is a volunteer-run and privately funded gift built in the village of Osceola in Wisconsin.

A project in the making for over 15 years, the skatepark opened its gates on Friday after numerous fundraisers and community donations contributed to its construction.

“After 15 years of dreaming, Osceola Skatepark is a reality,” the park wrote. “We are overjoyed to finally welcome you to Osceola Skatepark, and can’t wait to spend hours upon hours lapping the park with you, making new friends, and growing our community together. Cheers to an unbelievable day and thank you to everyone that made this possible!”

The official grand opening is scheduled for September 22. However, skaters are already enjoying the park.

The park asks that skaters follow proper etiquette when using the area and has posted handouts and information for newcomers.