Severino goes 8 strong innings for first win since signing big contract and A’s top Brewers 3-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Severino allowed three hits and one run over eight innings for his first win with the Athletics since signing a $67 million, three-year contract with the team, while Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers homered in a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Severino (1-3) struck out one and did not issue a walk in a 92-pitch outing.

Mason Miller finished with a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six opportunities. He topped 100 mph with all eight of his fastballs during a 17-pitch effort.

Rooker opened the sixth inning against Chad Patrick (1-1) with his sixth homer, sending a 3-2 pitch 398 feet to left-center to put the A’s up 2-1.

Patrick allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking none.

Langeliers opened the ninth with a 423-foot shot off Joel Payamps to make it 3-1.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the third when Garrett Mitchell doubled to open and came around on a consecutive groundouts.

The Athletics tied it with a run in the fifth, but stranded runners at second and third. JJ Bleday and Jacob Wilson opened with consecutive singles. Miguel Andujar followed with an RBI double. But Patrick fanned Gio Urshela and Max Muncy, then got Lawrence Butler on an inning-ending fly to shallow right.

After giving up three hits to open the fifth, Patrick retired the next three hitters to limit the A’s to one run.

The Brewers did not have a runner in scoring position after the fourth inning.

LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-1, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Athletics on Sunday, while the Brewers are expected to counter with RHP Logan Henderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who would make his major league debut after being called up Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville.

