Roy scores 34, Green Bay downs SIU-Edwardsville 82-57

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Anthony Roy’s 34 points led Green Bay over SIU-Edwardsville 82-57 on Tuesday night.

Roy had six rebounds and five steals for the Phoenix (2-3). Marcus Hall shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Foster Wonders shot 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Brian Taylor II finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (4-3). Ray’Sean Taylor added nine points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals for SIU-Edwardsville. Jordan Pickett finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.