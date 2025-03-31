Risacher scores 36, Daniels sets Hawks’ steals record in 145-124 victory over the Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zaccharie Risacher scored a season-high 36 points, Dyson Daniels added 22 points and five steals while becoming Atlanta’s single-season leader, and the Hawks beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 145-124 on Sunday night.

Trae Young had 19 points and 19 assists, and Georges Niang finished with 17 points for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game skid.

Atlanta turned around the game after Milwaukee’s blistering start and gained control in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucks 36-17 for a 118-92 lead entering the final period.

Milwaukee closed within 133-121 on two free throws by Kevin Porter Jr. with 4:40 remaining. Risacher hit three free throws to put the Hawks up 142-123 with just over 2 ½ minutes left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, Porter scored 28 and Kyle Kuzma had 25 for the Bucks, who have lost four straight.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Gash

Milwaukee made 17 of 20 shots (85%) in the opening quarter, including 5 of 7 beyond the arc. Kuzma was 6 for 6, making both 3-pointers, for 14 points.

The Hawks then went ahead 82-75 at the break, their highest-scoring first half of the season. The Bucks shot 69% and Atlanta 57.1%, but the Hawks turned eight turnovers into 16 points.

Takeaways

Hawks: Daniels increased his NBA-leading total to 213 steals and passed Mookie Blaylock, who had 212 three times with the Hawks.

Bucks: Since March 5, when the Bucks were a season-best 11 games over .500, they have gone 4-9.

Key moment

The Hawks opened the third quarter with a 17-6 run to extend their lead to 99-81.

Key stat

Risacher and Daniels were a combined 22 of 36 from the field.

Up next

The Hawks host the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, and the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

